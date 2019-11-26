Fire, friends, pines, and prayer: one woman’s journey to a new career

One North Dakota woman lost her home and everything in it in a fire a year and a half ago.

In April of 2018, Sherry Norbeck’s home was consumed by fire, taking all of her belongings and one of her beloved pets.

Fast forward six months and she not only found a new home but a new career.

She bought a tree farm about 20 miles outside of Bismarck and transported her new house, built in the 1900s, onto the new property. Now, she runs the tree farm by herself, but she says her four cats and chickens keep her company.

Norbeck says this wouldn’t be possible without the help of her circle of friends … and her circle of prayer.

She said the community support was what kept her going. With the help of her church, people she didn’t even know offering her money and friends, she is able to work toward keeping her tree farm going.

She even has people come to help her move and dig up trees.

“I have lots of Spruce trees and I’ve got some Ponderosa Pines and some Colorado Spruce and lots of Junipers and Cedars and I’ve got some deciduous trees that shed their leaves every year,” said Norbeck, owner of With God’s Hands.

