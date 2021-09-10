Fire hydrant maintenance scheduled for the City of Bismarck; could affect your laundry

The City of Bismarck Public Works Department will be conducting fire hydrant maintenance September 13-24, 2021.

Fire hydrant testing hours are from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. 

  • Maintenance consists of flushing hydrants which may result in rusty water.
  • Residents are advised not to wash clothing during this time until the water clears.
  • One way to help clear the water is to run lawn sprinklers.

Maintenance taking place September 13-17, 2021:

  • Main Ave to Bismarck Exp  and Riverside Park Rd to 9th St
  • Xavier St (Ward Rd) to State St  and  I-94 to Boulevard Ave

A map of the maintenance scheduled September 13-20, 2021 can be seen by clicking here

Maintenance taking place September 20-21, 2021

  • Boulevard Ave to Bismarck Exp and  Bell St to 26th St

A map of the maintenance scheduled September 13-20, 2021 can be seen by clicking here

