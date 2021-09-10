Fire hydrant maintenance scheduled for the City of Bismarck; could affect your laundry

The City of Bismarck Public Works Department will be conducting fire hydrant maintenance September 13-24, 2021.
Fire hydrant testing hours are from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.
- Maintenance consists of flushing hydrants which may result in rusty water.
- Residents are advised not to wash clothing during this time until the water clears.
- One way to help clear the water is to run lawn sprinklers.
Maintenance taking place September 13-17, 2021:
- Main Ave to Bismarck Exp and Riverside Park Rd to 9th St
- Xavier St (Ward Rd) to State St and I-94 to Boulevard Ave
A map of the maintenance scheduled September 13-20, 2021 can be seen by clicking here
Maintenance taking place September 20-21, 2021
- Boulevard Ave to Bismarck Exp and Bell St to 26th St
A map of the maintenance scheduled September 13-20, 2021 can be seen by clicking here