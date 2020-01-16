Fire in Bismarck apartment building

A fire broke out at an apartment building at approximately 4:38 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of East Bismarck Expressway in Bismarck.

The fire was on the first floor in a two-story, eight-unit apartment building.

Fire crews said they found substantial fire, primarily in a bedroom of the involved apartment. The fire was extinguished within approximately 15 minutes after arrival.

Crews conducted a search of the apartment involved in the fire and found no occupants inside.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, two people were in the residence at the time the fire was discovered.

They were alerted by a smoke detector activation in the bedroom, which had the door closed. They checked the room and found it on fire, evacuated the apartment and called in the fire.

Bismarck Fire Department fire investigators were not able to confirm a cause of the fire yet.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the building or responders.

Fire damage was limited to the apartment of origin, and residents of the other seven apartments were able to return to their homes.