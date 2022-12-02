MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A fire discovered inside a chimney flue Thursday night is responsible for for damage to the exterior of a southeast Minot home.

Firefighters responded to the home at 700 5th Street Northeast for reports of flames coming out from a flue pipe as well as the siding and exterior wall of the dwelling.

Crews extinguished the flames and cut into the wall of the fireplace to make sure the fire was completely out.

The home was ventilated to ensure all smoke and carbon monoxide were purged.

The occupants of the house were checked for airway irritation caused by the smoke but did not need to go to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.