MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A fire caused damage to the basement and main floor of a home in Northwest Minot on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the Minot Fire Department was sent to the 1100 block of 10th St NW at around 2 p.m.

When they arrived to the home, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the basement and main floor. Firefighters were able to put out most of the fire outside by spraying water through doorways and windows.

The firefighters were then able to go inside the house to finish putting it out.

Firefighters were able to ventilate the home to make sure all the smoke and carbon monoxide was gone and then checked for hot spots.

Everyone who was in the house was able to get out safely and nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.