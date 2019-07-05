Fire in SW Minot displaces family; neighbors credited with helping fight blaze

A family of four was driven from their home by a fire in southwest Minot in the early morning hours of Friday.

The Minot Fire Department says flames were seen coming from an attached garage in the Green Acres neighborhood just after midnight.

A KX News viewer tells us that two neighbors were the first to spot the fire and alert the residents of the home of the danger. Fire officials confirmed these details.

They say the neighbor used a garden hose to begin battling the flames before the Minot Fire Department arrived. Officials say that the flames were knocked down shortly before 12:45 AM, and the fire was extinguished after 2:00 AM.

Battalion Chief Aaron Peterson credited the neighbor with “quick thinking” in his effort to put out the fire. “What he did definitely helped,” Peterson says.

One of the home’s residents was hospitalized as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the family “found temporary overnight shelter,” having been driven out by the strong smell of smoke.

It’s estimated that the garage sustained about ten thousand dollars worth of damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Battalion Chief Peterson adds that while fire officials appreciate help from citizens, people who are not trained to fight fires should never put themselves in harm’s way in an effort to assist firefighters.