WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department was dispatched for a multi-family residential fire.

According to a news release, they were dispatched to the Williston Garden Apartments around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 3.

The report also activated a second alarm, which prompted the response of two fire engines, a ladder truck, members of the paid on-call staff, and command staff. The Williston Police Department and Williams County/Williston Emergency Management were also dispatched.

The first truck arrived shortly after the report came through, and the crew saw smoke coming from a second-story balcony door. The building was being evacuated when the crew arrived.

The fire was located in the second-story apartment and was put out. Damage was limited to apartment contents only. All residents were able to return to their apartments, including the affected unit.

The fire was fully put out less than 10 minutes after the initial call, and all personnel were cleared just after 7:00 p.m.

Only one person was evaluated for smoke exposure but was not brought to the hospital.

The Williston Fire Department Fire Prevention Division is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.