Fire & Iron Bike Club held it’s third annual bike run and donates money raised to young boy

After a current rider’s father passed away the Minot club has held this bike ride in his remembrance ever since.

Before riding out they choose someone who’s in need in the community to spotlight and raise funds to support them.

Today 7-year-old Jase who’s battling cancer was the recipient.

KX News spoke to a couple of riders, that say they’ve raised well over a thousand dollars to give away each year and plan to keep growing.

“We usually get a pretty good turnout and everybody is pretty appreciative. You know everybody likes to come out and support a family in need.” Martin Holebrook said.

“Hope to just see this keep going and get bigger every year.” Joshua Stiel said.

There was a bit of rain during the ride today, but that didn’t stop them at all.