Fire prevention tips during the holidays

It’s once again that time of year when people are decking the halls, and the Bismarck fire marshall says a dried-out Christmas tree can go up in flames quicker than a piece of paper, so we have some tips from the fire department on what you need to know to make sure your family avoids a holiday catastrophe.

When shopping for a tree there is a test to make sure it is not already too dry. Simply shake the tree and if a good amount of needles fall off, it’s too dry.

Also, fire officials say to make sure you place your tree at least three feet away from any heat source.

As for all those twinkling decorations, make sure to check the lights for any wear and tear, especially on the wires, and if there are, throw them away.

However, the Bismarck fire marshall says candles are actually the leading cause of house fires.

“Give it a foot space from anything that can burn. Make sure you set your candles on a sturdy candle base or stand that won’t tip over. And leave a candle unattended. If you’re leaving the room, just put it out,” said Owen Fitzsimmons.