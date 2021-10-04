Fire Prevention Week declared Oct. 3-9

Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.

That’s the theme of this year’s fire prevention week in Minot, which was officially declared by the mayor to be this week.

The goal is to highlight the importance of knowing what the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms mean.

While there are normal activities in schools during fire prevention week, there will not be any this year because of the pandemic.

The fire inspector says kids should learn fire safety at home in addition to what they learn at school.

“Do fire drills,” said Stuart Hammer. “Kids spend more time at home than they do at school and they practice fire drills at school once a month. They should know how to get out of the home if they’re sleeping and the fire alarm wakes them up. They should know how to get out of the house as well if they know how to get out of the school.”

Hammer says in addition to changing batteries and replacing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, they should also be tested regularly.

The Minot Fire Department has responded to 29 fire calls this year.