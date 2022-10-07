BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15.

According to a news release, this year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Homes now burn faster than ever.

You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds.

Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on the early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning.

It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape.

Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds.

Since every home is different, every home fire escape plan needs to be different.

Have a plan for everyone to the home.

Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out.

Make sure that someone will help them.

The Bismarck Fire Department wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place at a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

For information contact, the Bismarck Fire Department at 701-355-1400, visit their website or visit the NFPA website.