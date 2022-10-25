MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, nearly 500 people die each year from accidental firearm injuries.

The number one way to prevent accidental firearm injuries and deaths is to store your firearm in a secure safe.

Professionals say gun owners need to keep their ammunition stored in a safe as well, away from kids.

For those carrying firearms, the most dangerous thing you can do is have the gun’s safety mechanism switched off.

“It’s better if they learn the safe way to handle firearms, make sure they are secure, make sure the ammunition is secure but get them involved in it. Take them out practicing shooting just so they learn how to handle it and how to be careful around firearms,” said Spartan Firearms Range Manager, Steve Whitesell.

Also, do not leave guns in your car or glove compartment.

If you leave your car, so should your gun.

For more information on firearms safety, visit the Spartan Firearms website.