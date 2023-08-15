BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The attorney for fired Bismarck police officer George Huff has responded after requesting that the Bismarck Civil Service Commission cancel a hearing scheduled for this week to hear the former officer’s appeal of his termination.

In a statement to KX News, Christopher Redmann stated the following:

“The decision to forego the civil service hearing was because this case is still pending prosecutorial review and civil service commissions rarely reverse department head decisions; furthermore, the video angles, unfortunately, do not capture the suspect’s offensive actions in this event, but the defensive actions of Officer Huff are captured which leads to a skewed perception of the incident. Perception in this case is not reality. The reality is that Officer Huff was defending himself from a resisting suspect trying to grab at his neck and his chest-mounted knife. The suspect, Keith Erlandson, has a known felony history of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest coupled with deranged mental health issues, and Officer Huff was forced to make split-second, life-or-death decisions to defend himself and return to his family that night, which he stands by.”

A review of court documents for an unrelated case shows that a court order time stamped the morning of August 11 and signed by a district court judge ordered Erlandson to be committed to the North Dakota State Hospital for “competency restoration treatment.”

It also indicates Erlandson will be transported by family to the hospital once a bed becomes available. The order also states that if Erlandson regains his competency within 180 days of the date of the order, a hearing will be scheduled in the case.

Attempts to reach a relative of Erlandson’s were unsuccessful.

Huff was the focus of a Bismarck Police Department (BPD) internal affairs investigation — as well as a Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) probe — following the March 9 arrest of Keith Erlandson.

The BPD internal affairs investigation concluded that excessive use of force allegations stemming from the arrest were sustained and that Huff violated department policy in his interactions with Erlandson.

A BPD use of force review board unanimously recommended Huff’s termination. According to a BPD news release, Huff’s employment was terminated on May 21.