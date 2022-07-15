BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Climbing ladders, through windows, and up fire escapes are just some of the tasks firefighters must do on the job all while in full gear.

Many of those responsibilities are laid out across this obstacle course which the Bismarck Fire Department is training for.

“It’s pretty cool, this is a pretty physically demanding job and to compete in this emulates all the physical requirements of our job,” Bismarck Firefighter James Huntington said.

The firefighter challenge returns to Bismarck for the second time and things are heating up on the obstacle course.

Firefighters from the US and Canada will bring out some friendly competition spurring a lot of camaraderie.

“The big deal is the challenge itself, what it brings to a community. It allows the community to actually celebrate with first responders a job that is thoughtless,” First Responders Institute Firefighter Challenge Chief Engagement Officer Todd Shelton said.

Bismarck Firefighters are getting in practice runs and have put in countless hours for this year’s challenge.

“I couldn’t even honestly say it’s a lot of behind the windows, it’s kind of a lifestyle for me. I’m a big fitness junkie. I couldn’t even put a number behind it,” Bismarck Firefighter Lucas Krueger said.

The challenge consists of carrying heavy objects upstairs, hoisting a hose, and carrying a water hose to extinguish a fire, all real-life scenarios our firefighters do almost on a daily basis.

“My favorite part is definitely the Keiser sled. I seem to have the technique down; I have the rhythm. I can three, four-hit it which is pretty successful,” Krueger said.

It’s not just firefighters who get to feel the intensity of the challenge, so can the community this year, as everyone going can support a charity of their choice, if you participate in the challenge.

“When the awareness comes up and you have a firefighter that says that I need all this amount of money to be able to buy this vehicle and help save your life; they’re aware,” Sheldon said.

Registration opens Friday, July 16 at 3 p.m. and the challenge will take place at 5 p.m.

The charitable race will kick off Saturday morning July 16 around 9 a.m.

Funds will go to benefit a charity of the donors choice.