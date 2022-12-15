BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) –We expect the snow to quit over the next few days, then the forecast calls for a bitter cold.

That’s why firefighters are reminding neighbors of a few tasks to get done this week.

Bismarck firefighters say one of the best ways to help out first responders is to shovel out around your closest hydrant. That saves crews time if they’re called to an emergency on your street.

Bismarck has more than 4,000 hydrants around the city.

Firefighters say the snow should be cleared to ground level, below all the caps, and three to four feet around the hydrant with a clear path to the street.

“We don’t want to take any more than four and a half minutes to get to a call,” Bismarck Fire Captain Dusty Schlittenhardt said. “And when we get there, every second counts. The products that are in people’s homes these days, all of the petroleum-based sofas and furniture, they’re burning hotter than they ever have.”

Right now, to help make room on city streets, city leaders are reminding people to move their trailers, boats, campers, and motorhomes off the streets in their neighborhoods.