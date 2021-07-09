Firefighters compete in the Combat Challenge 30th Anniversary National Tour

Firefighters from across the country are gearing up for the Combat Challenge 30th Anniversary National Tour.

The clock is ticking for participants to race against an opponent in exercises such as rescuing a victim, a donut roll and a hose.

These tasks done in the challenge are what it takes to perform fire-fighter rescue duties.

Retired firefighter Lonnie Mitteis says participating in the challenge over the years helped him to be healthy enough to beat a challenging disease.

“In 2019, I was diagnosed with cancer. I’m here because I was in good enough physical shape to survive the cancer and that’s why I’m here. In a way, this saved my life,” said Mitteis.

Firefighters from BisMan, Iowa, Texas and Minnesota are all competing in the competition. It is free and open to the public to watch.