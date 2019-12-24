Firefighters deliver Christmas joy

Christmas came a little early for some children in Bismarck today.

The Bismarck Fire Department delivered toys to children at CHI St. Alexius Hospital this morning. This is the seventh year for the holiday toy drive, begun by Station 4 Captain Luke Teagle.

The Christmas toy delivery project was created to bring joy to children who are in hospitals or in less fortunate circumstances over the holidays. This year, they were able to give presents to 16 organizations. Firefighters say granting wishes for the kids is the best gift they can get.

“Firefighters like to take that opportunity to get in and give them a little bit of joy. Give them a gift on Christmas if they’re stuck somewhere and can’t be home,” said Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons.

They also delivered toys to Sanford hospital yesterday as well as to the Abused Adult Resource Center and the Ronald McDonald House.

