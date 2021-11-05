Firefighters give tips on how to stay safe while warming your home for the winter

We all know it’s coming, and when those temperatures drop below freezing, it’s important to be safe while you’re trying to stay warm.

“Make sure your furnace is operating the way it should and efficiently, check those filters, and change them on a regular basis,” Montana Dakota Utilities Spokesman Mark Hanson said.

Fire experts are outlining safe ways to roll out those space heaters and other devices to stay warm this winter season.

Fires can spark from space heaters, fireplaces and unmaintained furnaces.

“Check over your heating equipment, make sure that your chimney flumes, your fireplaces and furnaces are cleaned by a professional,” Mandan Fire Department Captain Shane Weltikol said.

He said not being careful to keep articles three feet away from space heaters, radiators and the fireplace is when flames can ignite.

“Fires caused by heating in your home is the number are the second leading cause of fire deaths,” Weltikol said.

“Heating-type fires are coming up, it’s those months of December, January and February is when we see our increase in heating-related fires,” Bismarck Fire Department Captain Brian Huber said.

Let’s not forget about those other fires that can start when you’re spending a lot of time in the kitchen, especially during the holidays.

“It will start with something being unattended, but it’s usually grease or something like that we see starting cabinet fires,” Huber said.

Firefighters also tell us to have the appropriate fire extinguishers in your home and know how to use them. Be sure you know how to properly extinguish a grease fire too.

For more info on heating safety tips, click here.