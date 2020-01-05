Firefighters Responded to Three Fires in Arnegard Saturday Night; One Was A Total Loss

A fire at a shop in Arnegard Saturday night was likely a total loss, according to the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:50 p.m., the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, Arnegard Fire Department, McKenzie County Ambulance Service, and the Watford City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire inside the shop, north of Arnegard in the 2900 block of 133rd F Ave NW.

According to the McKenzie County Emergency Manager, something caught on fire under the hood of the truck. At some point, a local woman heard an explosion, the Emergency Manager added.

The fire spread to the building, and by the time firefighters arrived, it was completely engulfed.

The fire was put out in sometime early Sunday morning.

No one was in the shop at the time of the fire as far as Sheriff’s Deputies know, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Sheriff’s Office says it’s still an active investigation.

This was just one of three fires that took place in the city of Arnegard Saturday night. There was another vehicle fire and an oil site fire. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office says these resulted in less damage and were easier to contain. There were no injuries involved.

