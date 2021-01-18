Firehouse Subs in Minot reopens after nearly two years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Firehouse Subs in Minot has re-opened after closing its doors in early 2019.

The shop sells sandwiches, of course, but it also gives back to first responders. A portion of your purchase goes toward the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides lifesaving equipment to first responders.

“The response has been great. People have been seeing some action going on in here and they’ve been waiting. We’ve had a lot of people in through today and they’re very excited that we’re re-opened again,” said Eric Engelstad, franchisee.

Firehouse Subs is open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day and is located at 3112 16th St SW.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MLK Day

Vaccine Scam

KX Convo: Rep. Kelly Armstrong

Long-term Care Bill

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/18

Drinking Bill

Tobacco Bill

Quilting Group

ATW: Deonte Martinez

ATW: Cale Ibach

ATW: Dave Zittleman

After the Whistle: Inside the Play

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/18

Light & scattered snow today and tonight

NDC JAN 18

After the Whistle: Jocelyn Julson

Plays of the week

Dickinson Gymnastics

Rapid testing at Minot schools

Recycling coming to Minot?

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News