Firehouse Subs in Minot reopens after nearly two years

Firehouse Subs in Minot has re-opened after closing its doors in early 2019.

The shop sells sandwiches, of course, but it also gives back to first responders. A portion of your purchase goes toward the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides lifesaving equipment to first responders.

“The response has been great. People have been seeing some action going on in here and they’ve been waiting. We’ve had a lot of people in through today and they’re very excited that we’re re-opened again,” said Eric Engelstad, franchisee.

Firehouse Subs is open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day and is located at 3112 16th St SW.