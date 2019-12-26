Fireworks guidelines for ringing in the New Year with a bang in our viewing area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

2020 will be here quicker than we know it, so here are the rules and regulations for the use of fireworks in the BisMan area.

In Bismarck, the sale and discharge of all fireworks are prohibited,  but Mandan residents can make their New Year’s Eve much more exciting.

It is legal to use fireworks in Mandan on New Year’s Eve. However, there are some regulations issued by the Mandan Police Department.

They said it is illegal to possess or discharge any bottle rockets, balloons or sky lanterns that require fire to propel them into the air. Anyone that violates any provision of N.D.C.C 23-15-01 faces a $75.00 fine.

The Mandan Police Department is asking anyone using fireworks to always use caution and be respectful of others when discharging them.

Fireworks are allowed on December 31st from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. on January 1st. It is illegal to discharge the following:

  • Bottle Rockets
  • Balloons
  • Sky Lanterns that require fire

The full version of N.D.C.C 23-15-01 can be read here.

In other areas like Dickinson, the Dickinson Police Department says no fireworks are allowed in town. If you do shoot off fireworks it’s an infraction and you must appear before a judge.

Minot Police say fireworks are illegal in city limits and there’s a $150 fine.

We will update this list as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19"

hoopster tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "hoopster tournament"

high school wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school wrestling"

girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "girls basketball"

Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

1994 St Mary's pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St Mary's pt 2"

1994 St. Marys pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St. Marys pt 1"

Stockings for all

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stockings for all"

Williston Community Meal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Community Meal"

Slumberland Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slumberland Donations"

Low Gas Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Gas Prices"

Reason for the Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reason for the Season"

Surprise Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Flowers"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19"

Dickinson ready to use size

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson ready to use size"

Beulah looking for three-peat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah looking for three-peat"

Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated"

Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge