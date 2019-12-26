Fireworks guidelines for ringing in the New Year with a bang in our viewing area

2020 will be here quicker than we know it, so here are the rules and regulations for the use of fireworks in the BisMan area.

In Bismarck, the sale and discharge of all fireworks are prohibited, but Mandan residents can make their New Year’s Eve much more exciting.

It is legal to use fireworks in Mandan on New Year’s Eve. However, there are some regulations issued by the Mandan Police Department.

They said it is illegal to possess or discharge any bottle rockets, balloons or sky lanterns that require fire to propel them into the air. Anyone that violates any provision of N.D.C.C 23-15-01 faces a $75.00 fine.

The Mandan Police Department is asking anyone using fireworks to always use caution and be respectful of others when discharging them.

Fireworks are allowed on December 31st from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. on January 1st. It is illegal to discharge the following:

Bottle Rockets

Balloons

Sky Lanterns that require fire

The full version of N.D.C.C 23-15-01 can be read here.

In other areas like Dickinson, the Dickinson Police Department says no fireworks are allowed in town. If you do shoot off fireworks it’s an infraction and you must appear before a judge.

Minot Police say fireworks are illegal in city limits and there’s a $150 fine.

We will update this list as more information becomes available.