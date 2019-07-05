Fireworks ordinances still being enforced

Independence Day has come and gone, but you still might be celebrating throughout the weekend.

Celebrations are still going on across the state for the fourth of July holiday, but the Minot Police Department says the rules are still the same.



The Crime Prevention Officer for the department says they are still enforcing firework ordinances, even after the official holiday.

Aaron Moss says, “In the city limits of Minot possession, transportation, and use of fireworks is prohibited by ordinance. Although they are legally sold in the state of North Dakota, they can not be brought in to the city limits, and cannot be used in the city limits.”

Moss tells us the penalty for a person who is cited for the use of fireworks is one hundred and fifty dollars.