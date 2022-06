MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department posted on their Facebook page that fireworks will not be permitted in the City of Minot, and could result in a $150 fine.

According to their Facebook post, Minot police want all residents and their property to remain safe.

If you’d like to report fireworks, please call their non-emergency number at 701-852-0111. They are asking callers to be as specific as possible when giving details of the call and to not call 911.