Fireworks Season Starts Tomorrow

It’s fireworks season and a local business is starting off with a bang.
Shannon Knutson and her husband Braun, own Memory Fireworks.
It’s a family business with a Dakota Series line of fireworks… They even have some named after their children.
They go to China directly to choose the best of the best and whatever they like, they get to name themselves.
They have everything from sparklers and smoke bombs to reloadable artillery shells.
Memory Fireworks officially opens tomorrow morning at 8 am until midnight and as always it’s important to follow safety precautions while using fireworks.