North Dakota firms keep revenue flowing, fill need amid COVID-19 outbreak

In this Thursday April, 9, 2020 photo, employees at a new hand sanitizer factory work to load and manufacture product at the facility in Bismarck, N.D. A number of North Dakota businesses have switched gears amid the coronavirus outbreak to make products in short supply. (AP Photo/James MacPherson)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some North Dakota companies are switching gears amid the coronavirus outbreak to make products in short supply.

A Fargo tech company has retooled some of its production to make much-needed ventilators. And entrepreneurs and distilleries are racing to make hand sanitizer, one of the most popular items sought by panicked shoppers who have wiped store shelves clean of the product.

Business owners said the shift has helped keep revenue flowing and people employed. But more importantly, they say, it fills a critical need as the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to climb in North Dakota.

