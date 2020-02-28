First “B-21 Raider” in the Country May Have Ties to North Dakota

Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, South Dakota is preparing to serve a brand new B-21 bomber.

The “B-21 Raider” is an American heavy bomber, currently being developed by Northrop Grumman.

Thursday evening in Dickinson, an information meeting was held about where the new aircraft will be based out of.

So, how is this going to affect North Dakota?

While the B-21 will mainly be stored at the Air force base, training operations will happen in the airspace of the Powder River Training Complex, which covers portions of South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and, Southwest North Dakota, up to about Dickinson.

Tonight’s meeting was all about better understanding how this aircraft will affect the people of southwest North Dakota.

“We’re in a renewed era of great power competition. And when you look at that environment, there are some countries out there that are fielding advanced air technologies, that are going to make it pretty difficult for our legacy bomber fleet to compete,” said Col. Dan Hoadley, Director of B-21 Integration System Management.

Colonel Hoadley says the B-21 raider will be the front runner in that effort.

“It’s a stealth airplane, so it’s an improvement on the legacy B-2 capability,” Col. Hoadley added.

“Stealth”, meaning the engine noise is expected to be quieter than other existing heavy bombers, making the advancement positive news for Dickinson and other portions of southwest North Dakota, who are already used to hearing and seeing bombers fly overhead.

Hoadley added, “With no low-level training roots, we’re not going to be down, close to the ground, impacting ranchers and their facilities.”

Ellsworth is actually one of two airforce bases being considered to house the first B-21 Raider, the other is Dyess, in Abilene Texas.

“Both will get the airplanes. It’s just a matter of time,” explained Hoadley.

Air Force Civil Engineer Julianne Turko tells me although new bombers have been approved for each base, an environmental impact study will make the final call. That process is still in the early stages.

Turko says, as of right now, the Air Force expects the construction to be isolated to the bases themselves.

“We’re not expecting any changes to the Powder River Training Complex at this time,” Turko added.

Meaning no environmental impact is expected to affect North Dakota.

The Secretary of the Air Force will ultimately decide which base is chosen to get the first B-21 in the country, between Dyess and Ellsworth. That decision is expected later this summer.

This was the only hearing that will be held in North Dakota. Public meetings to go over the results of the environmental impact study will be held at the bases.

You can still voice your opinion. Click here to do so.