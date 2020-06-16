First Baptist Church in Minot hosting Life’s Healing Choices

First Baptist Church is hosting a program this summer to help improve the overall health of your life.

Every Friday night at 6:30 the church in Minot will provide free services for people who are hurting emotionally and are ready to move forward but don’t know how to.

Lead Pastor Kent Hinkel says he believes the ministry has a calling and an ability to help hundreds of people in Minot and around the region.

During these services, the group will learn recovery principles and tips on how to overcome whatever they’re dealing with.

“We’ve experienced the Lord working in our lives and it makes everything better. It makes our weeks better, it makes our relationships better and it makes just doing life a little bit easier,” Recovery Ministry Director Susan Ladlee said.