MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — First Community Credit Union has opened on an old landscape.

FCCU had its grand opening earlier Wednesday to celebrate its new location in Mandan. This site has a long history in Mandan.

In the past years, the location has provided many different services to the community. It was a restaurant at one point and a funeral home at another period of time.

Now, it serves as a bank for the community, but it still honors that hometown feeling when you walk inside.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re doing this to serve our community. That’s what this is all about,” explained Zachary Dosch, the vice president market manager of FCCU. “The nature of a credit union is that there’s no shareholders, so nobody is doing this because they wanna earn extra money or anything like that. This is just increasing our capacity to serve our membership, so that’s basically it.”

The new FCCU provides the community with a conference room that anyone can use. It also features a wall showing the bank’s past and also the history of the famous Mandan location.