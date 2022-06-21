FCCU’s new location, at the former site of the Mandan Gourmet House. (Image Credit: First Community Credit Union)

The First Community Credit Union has recently moved into a new location in Mandan — one that carries a lot of history with it.

The establishment at 4614 Memorial Highway is built on the site of an old staple of Mandan-Gourmet House, a restaurant extremely popular in town before its closing in 1989.

With this knowledge in mind, FCCU stated in a press release that they wanted to ‘not only serve area residents with financial services but also stand out with a very special tribute to the Mandan community’.

In order to pay homage to the location, the FCCU has included multiple tributes to the history of Mandan in the new establishment, including a photo collage and historic overview of the area dating as far back as 1896 (when the land was first decreed to the Northern Pacific Railroad company).

Of particular note is a ‘History Wall’ on the establishment’s third floor, featuring a timeline of Mandan’s history from the first settlements in 1200 all the way to the upcoming opening of the new Mandan High School.

“This is an exciting new beginning for First Community Credit Union as we move into Mandan,” VP of the Bismarck Market Zack Dosch told KX . “We’re proud to join the community, and our history wall is just a piece of that commitment and dedication to Mandan.”

The official ribbon cutting will take place on June 22 at 11 a.m., featuring an appearance by members of the Chamber of Commerce. A free community lunch and guest tours will follow the ceremony.