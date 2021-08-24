First day for Minot Public School students

After last year’s school year wasn’t considered to be exactly normal, Minot Public Schools got a fresh start on Tuesday.

We were at Washington Elementary School as students were picked up this afternoon.

Third grader Ella Lower tells us she’s excited to read books and play with her friends.

Her mom, Rebecca, says she feels that the faculty and staff have done everything they can to make school safe while providing an educational experience for her kids.

“Like play at recess or like have a second recess,” Ella said when asked about what she did with her friends at school. “But like I didn’t know like that we could be free zones this time.”

“I’m just super excited that they are back in school with masks being optional,” Rebecca said. “I feel like it just creates a better educational experience for kids and for teachers. It allows just better communication and learning those social cues as well.”

Another school in the area, Our Redeemer’s Christian School, has its first day Wednesday.