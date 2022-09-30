BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A pop-up resale event is happening Friday evening, and more than 130 families helped pull it off.

This event is known as the Later Gator kids consignment sale.

Owned by Jen & Kristi, two area moms who wanted a better solution for selling kids’ old items.

Many people find it difficult to sell things online and on their own. And rather than put it all on a garage sale, these partners figured they could get more done as a team.

“We love to be just active in our community and we like to give back so a portion of all of our ticket sales has been donated to Catholic charities and so they’ll be able to come in and use that money to shop for things for their clients that they need and we just love to help others that are in need and focus on kids,” said Kristi Voeller.

This is the 7th year the sale is happening.

Starting Friday night, shoppers can find deals on supplies and clothes for their kids.

The co-owners compare Friday night’s kick-off to black Friday for some moms and caregivers.

Voeller says many moms are grateful for the sale.

“I remember one of our shoppers contacting us when we had had our spring sale and she just sent us this message and said thank you so much. I have my weekends to my family now she used to go rummage sale on every weekend and she found everything she needed for her kids at our sale and she said now I can enjoy fun things with my kids all summer,” Voeller said.

Tickets for Friday night’s sale are sold out.

The Later Gator sale reopens Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 3-5:30 p.m. when the goods are half off.

There will also be face painting and games for kids.

More information on the sale can be found at https://www.facebook.com/latergatorsales .