BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Monday was the first day of the STEM Camp at the Gateway to Science, and kids have been busy with all sorts of activities.

Children learned about vegetation and even created their own plants. But it didn’t stop there in terms of science-learning. They even learned how to build model cars and about the power of engines.

And to wrap up the all-day event, they created a sphere maze where they coded little robots through a tablet and ran them through the maze.

“First and foremost, I think STEM is important for everyone regardless of age or anything else. It’s just an important thing to learn about, because it builds good life skills just around the knowledge that STEM provides,” said Thomas Power, an instructor at the Gateway to Science.

The next STEM camp will be held at the Gateway to Science’s new building, which Power says everyone is very excited about.