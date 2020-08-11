First District Health Unit addresses teenagers and vaping

Local News

One in five high school students is vaping, which is up 78% from 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Smoking traditional cigarettes are still the leading cause of preventable death, but vaping is on the rise, and there aren’t many resources to help people who want to quit. So, the health promotions director at First District Health in Minot says they’re updating classes now to help parents and possibly save lives.

“We’re working on maybe putting together like a tool kid for parents, that will have information.
Just educational information like these Juuls contain nicotine, this is what to look for, these are the symptoms, this is what to do if your child is found with vaping products,” said Holly Brekhus.

