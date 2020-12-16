First District Health Unit in Minot set to receive 200 Moderna vaccines next week

First District Health Unit in Minot says they will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines next week.

In a news conference, Lacey McNichols and Lisa Clute say First District will receive 200 Moderna vaccines. That first batch will likely be gone within a week.

Those giving the vaccines through First District will receive the first doses. Every week after, emergency responders in its seven counties will be next.

They say hospitals will be vaccinating their own staff, and healthcare facilities will be vaccinated by the state.

Once a vial is opened, it has to be used within six hours.

Clute says it’s important to know a headcount before giving them out which is why they’re working with local emergency managers to find out how many EMS staff want to take it.

“We are very pleased to see that most first responders throughout the seven counties, a high percentage of them are interested in being vaccinated. Our planning and organization will assure that not one dose of this vaccine is wasted and that’s a high priority for us,” Clute said.

There is not a waiting list for the general public.