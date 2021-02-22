Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
First District Health Unit moves to next priority group: 18-64 with two medical conditions can now get vaccinated

First District Health Unit in Minot has moved on to the next priority group for coronavirus vaccines.

Those 18-64 with two medical conditions are now eligible to get vaccinated.

Early last week, First District moved priority groups to people 65 and older but didn’t have as many people sign up which is why they moved down.

“The vaccine that we get in for the week, we want to get out and in arms as soon as possible, so as soon as we get those doses we give them to whoever we can get them to. We were lucky enough that we were able to move down in priority groups and based off needs, we’re going to keep moving down the priority groups. We hope to get anyone who wants vaccine, a dose sooner rather than later,” said Lacey McNichols, public health nurse at First District Health Unit.

McNichols adds if you’re in the priority group and are having trouble getting the vaccine, call First District or the Department of Health hotline.

