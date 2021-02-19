First District Health Unit now vaccinating anyone 18-64 years old with 2 or more high-risk health conditions

First District Health Unit now has COVID-19 vaccines available for those 18 to 64 years old with two or more high-risk health conditions.

FDHU says the following are considered high-risk conditions:

Cancer

Chronic lung disease, including COPD

Serious heart conditions e.g. heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies (also known as heart muscle disease)

Obesity with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more

Type 2 diabetes

Chronic kidney disease

Conditions that cause you to be immunocompromised e.g. HIV infection or those with weakened immune systems due to other illnesses or medication This group should be aware of the potential for reduced immune response to the vaccine and currently limited safety data of vaccine in this population

Sickle cell disease

Pregnancy

Smoking

Down Syndrome

Vaccinations are done by appointment only by calling your local FDHU office.