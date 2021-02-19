Coronavirus
First District Health Unit now vaccinating anyone 18-64 years old with 2 or more high-risk health conditions

First District Health Unit now has COVID-19 vaccines available for those 18 to 64 years old with two or more high-risk health conditions.

FDHU says the following are considered high-risk conditions:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic lung disease, including COPD
  • Serious heart conditions e.g. heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies (also known as heart muscle disease)
  • Obesity with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more
  • Type 2 diabetes
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Conditions that cause you to be immunocompromised
    • e.g. HIV infection or those with weakened immune systems due to other illnesses or medication
    • This group should be aware of the potential for reduced immune response to the vaccine and currently limited safety data of vaccine in this population
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Pregnancy
  • Smoking
  • Down Syndrome

Vaccinations are done by appointment only by calling your local FDHU office.

