First District Health Unit now vaccinating anyone 18-64 years old with 2 or more high-risk health conditions

First District Health Unit now has COVID-19 vaccines available for those 18 to 64 years old with two or more high-risk health conditions.
FDHU says the following are considered high-risk conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic lung disease, including COPD
- Serious heart conditions e.g. heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies (also known as heart muscle disease)
- Obesity with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more
- Type 2 diabetes
- Chronic kidney disease
- Conditions that cause you to be immunocompromised
- e.g. HIV infection or those with weakened immune systems due to other illnesses or medication
- This group should be aware of the potential for reduced immune response to the vaccine and currently limited safety data of vaccine in this population
- Sickle cell disease
- Pregnancy
- Smoking
- Down Syndrome
Vaccinations are done by appointment only by calling your local FDHU office.