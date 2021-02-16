First District Health Unit now vaccinating anyone 65+, regardless of medical condition

There’s positive trends in Ward County when it comes to the coronavirus: Case numbers are low and more of the population is getting vaccinated.

With that, First District Health Unit is able to move to Phase 1B, meaning anyone 65 and older is now eligible to get the COVID vaccine.

Executive Officer Lisa Clute says they can vaccinate around 3,000 people every week — all they have to do is make an appointment.

“Every day is a new adventure in this. We receive sometimes just sporadic, ‘Here’s a new allocation’ and we quickly get it out,” Clute said.

She adds that 10,427 Ward County residents have gotten their first dose.

Clute says you’re considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving your second dose, and that if you are in contact with someone who’s positive, you don’t have to isolate for 10 days as long as it’s two weeks after that second dose.

“We suspect that you would not be transmitting because the vaccine is 95 percent accurate at this time, or effective. However, that doesn’t mean, and again, it’s a new vaccine, we don’t have all of that data available right now,” Clute said.

To schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, call your local First District Health Unit office.

In Minot, the number is 701-852-1376.