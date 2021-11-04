First District Health Unit offering child COVID vaccinations starting Nov. 5

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The First District Health Unit will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations to children 5 to 11 years old starting Friday, November 5.

The vaccine is given as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. The flu and COVID vaccines can be given in the same visit.

The only vaccine currently authorized for children is the Pfizer BioNTech brand. This vaccine is over 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 through 11 years.

After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, children may have some side effects similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines, such as a sore arm or slightly elevated temperature. These symptoms should go away in a few days.

Appointments for the COVID or flu vaccinations can be scheduled online by visiting the First District website, www.fdhu.org, or by calling your local First District Health Unit office.

Children in the 5 to 11 age group must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.