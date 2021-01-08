First District Health Unit offering COVID vaccinations for individuals in Phase 1A

First District Health Unit is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment.

This is for groups identified in all five tiers of Phase 1A of the states phases for the vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled next week, Tuesday though Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

KX News spoke with one public health nurse who says kick-starting these appointments should allow for more people to get their vaccine at a quicker rate.

“We just really want to get this phase done because we have a lot of interest in that next age group 75 and older to get the vaccine, so we just want to get to them as soon as possible,” Public Health Nurse Lacey Mcnichols said.

Mcnichols says they anticipate about 1,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week.

To see if you are in Phase 1A, CLICK HERE.