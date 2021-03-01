Coronavirus
First District Health Unit says nearly 7,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be in North Dakota early next week, gives update on priority list

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The recent approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is big news for North Dakotans.

Nearly 7,000 vaccines will be in the state early next week, according to First District Health Unit’s executive officer.

She says it will likely go to pharmacies only, but adds that First District is continuing to vaccinate priority groups as quickly as possible.

“Our goal is by next week, we will be into childcare and educators. I think it will not be long before we have actually more vaccine than what we have arms to vaccinate, at the rate we’re going,” Lisa Clute said.

In Ward County, Clute says 16.7 percent of the population has received one dose and 9.8 percent has received both.

