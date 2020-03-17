First District Health Unit to discuss virus response in 7-county region

The First District Health Unit in Minot will be holding a news conference today regarding the local public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference will include the First District Health Unit’s Executive Director Lisa Clute, District Health Officer Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe and others.

The First District Health Unit serves a seven-county region surrounding the Minot area.

The news conference, set for 11:15 a.m., will also be live-streamed via the district’s Facebook page.

You can also watch the news conference live here.