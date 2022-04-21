Minot, ND (KXNET) — Due to what it calls a “significant reduction” in demand, the First District Health Unit is closing its COVID-19 testing site in Minot on Friday, April 22.

“Recent assessment has found that a dedicated testing site is no longer the best use of resources,” the health unit noted in a news release. “Public health will continue to evaluate case numbers and the need for testing.”

Health unit officials said people with COVID-19 symptoms should see their medical provider or use an at-home test to determine their status. Free test kits are still available at all First District Health Unit locations.

While no appointment is needed to pick up a test kit in the Minot office, people are asked to call ahead to pick up test kits in the Bottineau, Bowbells, Garrison, Kenmare, McClusky, Mohall, Towner and Washburn offices.

For those who need to be tested for travel, the health unit said there are several options available in Minot and the surrounding area. You can visit www.fdhu.org to see a list of options.

Based in Minot, the First District Health Unit provides public health services to seven counties in north central North Dakota.