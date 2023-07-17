MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the best parts of summer is getting to spend time outdoors with family. And thanks to the Morton Mandan Public Library, people have the opportunity to do just that.

The first annual Chalkfest is being held in Dykshoorn Park on July 17 and 18. During the festivities, families register for a sidewalk square, grab some chalk, and make some masterpieces.

The artwork can be seen at Monday night’s bandshell concert and at Tuesday night’s grill out in the park.

Artists agree that Chalkfest is a great opportunity to get creative with family

“I guess part of it is because it’s not permanent,” explained Chalfest participant Twyla Boem. “It gives you a way to show off but at the same time, you know, it’s going to wash away in a couple of weeks.”

Registration for Chalkfest is now closed, but you can check out the artwork any time until the rain washes it away. Although the drawings might not last, we are certain that the memories made during the event will.

