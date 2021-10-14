First-ever Clays Against Cancer raises money for cancer research

Shooters from around the Bis-Man area came together and set their sights on a common goal Thursday afternoon — expanding cancer research.

The Bismarck Cancer Center along with Capital City Sporting Clays hosted “Clays Against Cancer.” Activities included a clay pigeon shoot, a dinner and a silent auction.

The event hosted 105 shooters and exceeded expectations for a first-time event.

“It’s way beyond what we expected as far as our first event. We had a lot of excitement and a big group that we didn’t reach with a lot of our other fundraisers. These guys are awesome guys to come out and raise money for cancer today,” said Linn Zander, Bismarck Cancer Center outreach representative.

The shoot was held in teams of five.

Shooters brought their own gear but were provided with ammunition. Teams lined up, shot clay pigeons and engaged in a friendly competition all for a good cause.

“Everybody deals with cancer and it bonds them together to fight against a common cause. These shooters are all a great bunch of people that always come out to help out a great cause,” said Mark Sandness, owner of Capital City Sporting Clays.

Sandness says he hopes to see the event grow even larger in the future as the event becomes an annual occurrence.