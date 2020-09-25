First-ever drive-thru ‘Lego Take and Create’ coming to Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library

Need to keep the kids a bit busy and work on their creativity at the same time? For the first time ever, the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is hosting a drive-thru Lego Take and Create.

The Take and Create event includes Lego mini-kits sorted out so your child can choose from a hippopotamus, barbecue grill, ice cream truck and more, all ready to take home and build!

According to Kevin Tengesdal, Community Relations for the library, the drive-thru event will be Saturday, Sept. 26 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the south parking lot. Visitors are asked to enter the south parking lot and drive through the book drop lane to the loading dock, where kits will be distributed.

Kits are first come, first served until supplies run out.

