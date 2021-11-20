First-ever Wacipi honors Native American Heritage in Bismarck

Native Inc. is bringing the indigenous culture to Bismarck in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

Inside Bismarck High School you could see dances, hear singing and see native dress attire.

“What I wanted to do was bring it out into the community and host a big cultural event in honor of Native American Heritage Month,” Founder of Native Community Development Inc. Lorraine Davis said.

Cameron Chaska is a member of the Spirit Lake Tribe and says dressing up is time-consuming but worth it in the long run.

“It takes at least two hours for me to get dressed. It takes a while for me to get everything on and I slowly take my time,” Chaska said.

He has been dancing for 20 years and enjoys everything about it.

“It’s fun and our heritage is still alive and it’s still going, and I love being Indigenous and I love being a Sioux dancer,” Chaska said.

Those attending were taught about culture through dancing, singing and even learning the rhythm.

“To be able to have this every other month even, ideally every other month, but if we can get to at least every other month where we’re hosting a community Pow Wow, it’s the best way to bring people together,” Davis said.

Sanford Health also sponsored the event, and United Tribes Technical College provided a meal.