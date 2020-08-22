First-grade teacher at John Hoeven named MPS ‘teacher of the year’

A first grade teacher at John Hoeven has a new title: Minot Public Schools’ teacher of the year.

“I’m still floating on cloud nine. Like, I still feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, is this for real?!’ But, just proud to be able to continue what I’m doing and that what I’m doing matters. I believe teachers are the key for our future and I think that being nominated as teacher of the year I can continue to spread that message,” said Heather Ell, teacher of the year.

Ell is going into her ninth year of teaching. She says she’s always had a passion for learning and teaching others.

And as for being a first-grade teacher? Ell says seeing someone do something new for the first time is very rewarding.

So, congratulations to Heather.

