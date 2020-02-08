FIRST Lego League

A team of students are out to prove that the male-dominated STEM field belongs just as much to the girls

FIRST Lego League is the largest STEM-based competiton in the world.
The league is more than just playing with blocks it opens up a world of creativity for elementary and middle schoolers and teaches them how to apply that to the real world but, many statistics show that mostly boys are the ones taking part in types of activities.
Alexander School District is changing that narrative by creating their first ever all girls Lego League to compete and get girls more involved in engineering.

“The girls that I work with, they absolutely love learning how to program and seeing how adding a program to a robot and seeing the outcome of the program in person. They get really excited to see that that’s what they’ve created” LEGO League Coach, Alexandria Brummond, says.

