MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Family, entertainment, and food are long-standing traditions of the North Dakota State Fair — but one food booth here is celebrating 100 years of more than just these ideas.

First Lutheran Church is known for its daily fresh-made pies and hamburgers. This started in 1923 at North Dakota’s first-ever County Fair, before it grew into the statewide festival that we all know and love.

During that time, men were just getting home from World War I, and the pandemic of the Spanish Flu was finally cooling off. So, state leaders came together to hold a county fair to celebrate.

That’s when Alice Dahl, a member of the church, decided to put her three-burner stove on her back and walked from her home to the fairgrounds to serve food under the grandstand during the Chariot races. When the event became the Northwest Agriculture and Livestock Fair in the late 1920s, Alice’s tradition continued — and continues to live on today, for its centennial celebration.

“I’m sure when she started this in the 1920s, she had no idea that 100 years later, it would still be going on,” said First Lutheran Church Archive Volunteer Barb Solberg. “Initially, it was created so that they could feed the workers and carnival workers that came. They didn’t have food trucks and they had to be out there. So, these women served three meals a day. They had pancakes, bacon, and eggs for breakfast, and they had full-roast beef dinners with mashed potatoes and gravy at noon. And then burgers and sandwiches at supper time. That menu has morphed over the years, but it has always been staffed by volunteers from the church. “

In 1936, state legislatures passed a bill deeming the event The North Dakota State Fair, and decided Minot would host it from there on out.

However, the more things change, the more they stay the same — at least, in regards to the First Lutheran’s booth. The stand remains a staple of NDSF history, and presumably, will continue to be one for years to come.