First Lutheran Church Holds Local Food Bank

The First Lutheran Church in Minot has opened it’s own Food Bank to help in the fight against North Dakota hunger.

Starting today, it will now be open every Saturday from 10 AM to noon
Food and other non-perishable items are all donated from the Arrowhead Center Market Place Foods.

We spoke with pastor, Dick Windisch, and he says this is more than just community outreach.

“It’s just good to see the looks on peoples faces when they get the stuff and everything. It gives you that good feeling right in here, you know?” says Windisch, First Lutheran Church Pastor.

Windisch says all donations are accepted.

